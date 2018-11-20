Puppet Masters
Three men arrested in Australia for plotting Daesh-inspired terror attack
Sputnik
Tue, 20 Nov 2018 00:27 UTC
"There was a view towards a crowded place, a place where maximum people would be attending to be able to kill, we allege, kill a maximum amount of people as possible ... Certainly, inspired by ISIS [Daesh], we know that and recently over about the last week we've become a lot more energised," Ashton told reporters.
The individuals were Australian nationals of Turkish background, aged 21, 26 and 30, respectively, Ashton added.
The commissioner specified that they had been under investigation since March, and in the last few days, had attempted to purchase a semi-automatic rifle.
Earlier in November, a man attacked a group of people with a knife after a car burst into flames in Melbourne. The police said that the attacker had been arrested, adding that at least one person had died of wounds and two people had been hospitalised. The police later said that they were treating the attack as a terrorist incident.
*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia.
Recent Comments
I was listening to a show that said the suicide rate among transgenders was ridiculously high ... whether they were surgically mutilated or not....
The trees didn't burn the buildings were pulverized. D.E.W.
It was never intended to be a successful system. Just to calm down the population. In the last conflict, analysis showed, that the majority of...
With a little background in forest management (Germany and Sweden) I have to say that Trump was right. If forests are left to themselves without...
all politicians should take a bow. Do no harm. Too much for most of them, they will do any amounts of harm just to be in the right.
Comment: This sounds remarkably like the last foiled terror attack in Melbourne. So what the heck is going on in Australia?
