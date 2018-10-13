Puppet Masters
Australia considers banning new migrants from big cities
The Week
Sat, 13 Oct 2018 12:05 UTC
Government data reveals that nearly 70% of the 186,000 migrants who moved to Australia last year arrived on skilled migrant visas and nearly all of them settled in Sydney or Melbourne.
Currently, about two-fifths of Australia's 25 million people live in those two cities. "The growth has been driven largely by migration," says the BBC, and has contributed to infrastructure and congestion problems, with Melbourne and Sydney each expected to exceed eight million residents by 2030.
In a bid to limit the number of migrants to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia's three biggest conurbations, five medium-sized cities - Darwin, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide and Canberra - would be classed as regional centres for migrants to settle in.
"This would affect the roughly 40% of migrants who have the desired skills and are looking for work on arrival," says The Independent.
Alan Tudge, the minister for cities, urban infrastructure and population, said: "We aim to ease the population pressure off the three big cities and more rapidly grow the smaller states and regions."
Immigration, long a hot topic in Australia, is set to be a major issue in next May's federal election, with some saying the new plans are merely a populist gimmick by the new Prime Minister Scott Morrison to appeal to urban voters.
A ReachTel poll published in September found 63% of Sydney residents surveyed said they supported restrictions on the number of migrants moving to the city.
Some migration experts, such as the former Australian Border Force chief Roman Quaedvlieg, said the government would face big problems implementing the scheme, while others have pointed to Morrison's own opposition to the plans when he was in opposition.
In 2010, he told ABC that it was "false hope that this this problem's going to be solved because a population minister is going to fantastically move people around like it has never been done before in our history".
The government has not set out how the policy would be enforced, although the minister for cities said it could include incentives.
There would also be several exemption categories, including migrants who were sponsored by employers to work where they are needed and those on family reunion visas, which also apply to foreigners marrying Australians.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Sales of the world's most popular handgun have collapsed under Trump presidency
- Fed inspector turned whistleblower reveals financial system rigged for Goldman Sachs
- MyHeritage scientist reveals it's frighteningly easy to track someone down via DNA
- Report claims 'strong evidence' the Saudi-led coalition aims to destroy food production in Houthi-controlled Yemen
- Sen. Ted Cruz describes the mob that surrounded and chased him and his wife out of a restaurant
- Warning shot? China sells $3 billion US Treasury bonds amid trade war
- Australia considers banning new migrants from big cities
- Woman terrified after 'killer clown' tries to force way into her car
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Saudi delegation arrives in Turkey to join probe into missing journalist
- Does murder of journalist Khashoggi spell the end for Mohammad bin Salman?
- 'Well Done Livingston': Banning The Sun was the right thing to do
- Is war between US-China Inevitable?
- 13 killed, 32 wounded by explosion at Afghanistan parliamentary rally for female candidate
- Western media, investors and governments suddenly develop conscience surrounding Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi case
- Cambridge University votes to use Remembrance Sunday as "productive criticism" of war
- Trump: "The Fed has gone crazy." Here are 101 reasons why It should be shut down
- Social media is contributing to America's 'moral degradation'
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain in central Colombian town kills 11, others missing
- Portugal is facing the region's strongest Atlantic storm since 1842
- Fed inspector turned whistleblower reveals financial system rigged for Goldman Sachs
- Report claims 'strong evidence' the Saudi-led coalition aims to destroy food production in Houthi-controlled Yemen
- Warning shot? China sells $3 billion US Treasury bonds amid trade war
- Australia considers banning new migrants from big cities
- Saudi delegation arrives in Turkey to join probe into missing journalist
- Does murder of journalist Khashoggi spell the end for Mohammad bin Salman?
- Is war between US-China Inevitable?
- Western media, investors and governments suddenly develop conscience surrounding Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi case
- Trump: "The Fed has gone crazy." Here are 101 reasons why It should be shut down
- Americans are now stuck in an abusive relationship with the power elite
- Lil' Miss AIPAC Nikki Haley terminates her reign of terror at the U.N. - but why?
- Five Eyes intelligence network has fixed its focus squarely on China
- Uzbekistan is the key to Russia's counter terrorism strategy in Central Asia
- Rand Paul is seeking to cut off military aid to Saudi Arabia over missing Saudi journalist
- Senate pulls Hillary's security clearance amid email scandal
- Best of the Web: Facebook, Twitter Purge More Dissident Media Pages In Latest Escalation - UPDATE
- Kellyanne Conway: Blue wave forecasts are coming from 'same geniuses' who predicted Clinton landslide
- Russian ambassador says UK blocking replacement of diplomats after Novichok expulsions - refuses to issue visas
- Jerusalem Post botches the propaganda: Breaks 'death' of Russia's UK envoy in rush to post more 'Kremlin hacking' news
- How united can the UK really be when Tory voters value Brexit over territorial integrity & NI peace?
- Sales of the world's most popular handgun have collapsed under Trump presidency
- MyHeritage scientist reveals it's frighteningly easy to track someone down via DNA
- Sen. Ted Cruz describes the mob that surrounded and chased him and his wife out of a restaurant
- Woman terrified after 'killer clown' tries to force way into her car
- 'Well Done Livingston': Banning The Sun was the right thing to do
- 13 killed, 32 wounded by explosion at Afghanistan parliamentary rally for female candidate
- Cambridge University votes to use Remembrance Sunday as "productive criticism" of war
- Social media is contributing to America's 'moral degradation'
- Most of us are not participating in the hysterical rage shown on the news
- Liberal outrage strikes out at Dwayne Johnson because he's not black enough to play folklore legend John Henry in new Netflix movie
- Australia is considering banning new migrants from big cities
- American terrorism: Antifa hits New York GOP club and warns that 'this is only the beginning'
- Kids are lacking in basic life skills - bring back home economics
- UK MPs place multiple calls to immigration enforcement hotline; charities are outraged
- You get 'harassed and rushed off' if you disagree with liberal elements, Ron Paul tells RT
- Child sex dolls make their way back onto Amazon's offer list; critics call for their immediate removal
- Arnold Schwarzenegger apologizes for using the term 'girlie men'
- Facebook says hackers accessed data of 29 million social network users
- Liberals attack FL Gov. Rick Scott over AGW denial after Hurricane Michael pummels Gulf coast
- Feminism's next victim: Beach handball players' bikini outfits deemed 'too revealing'
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- Flashback: The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations
- 115,000 year old neanderthal child's bones 'eaten by a giant bird' found in Poland
- Secrets of child's sock from ancient Egypt revealed with new imaging tool
- James Comey and the Bush Torture Scandal
- Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from Vidöstern Lake, Sweden
- Fragments of 20-million-year-old elephant tusks unearthed in Iran
- Did the US NAVY deliberately bombard the people of Eugene, Oregon with disabling EMF waves in 1978?
- Rainbow Farm: The FBI siege forgotten in the haze of 9/11
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Discovery of prehistoric art in India hints at lost civilization
- Former Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin: The Nobel Laureate and the father of modern terrorism
- Lasers reveal 60,000 ancient Mayan structures hidden in Guatemalan forest
- A CIA lucky break? How the death of the 'Smiling Pope' in 1978 helped Washington win the Cold War
- A star is born: CA astronomers witness birth of binary star system for 1st time
- Trillions of health-protecting viruses make up your virome
- Bee activity found to drop dramatically during total solar eclipses
- Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now do parkour to chase humans up stairs
- Astronaut captures moment Soyuz rocket failed on camera
- Watch as Russia tests its nuclear deterrence tech in large-scale drills
- NASA scientists speculate that Voyager 2 could be nearing interstellar space
- Scientists worried that new technology will enable smallpox to be weaponized
- Scientists successfully breed mice with same-sex parents using stem cells and a DNA editor
- Experts warn sliding Mount Etna poised to trigger catastrophic Mediterranean tsunami
- Sexist AI: Amazon ditches recruitment tool that turned out to be anti-women
- Best of the Web: More ISS trouble: Russian and American astronauts dodge death in rare Soyuz rocket launch accident, successfully land in Kazakhstan
- New research suggests Mt Etna at risk of 'catastrophic collapse'
- Draconids 'dragon meteor shower' blaze across Russia & US skies
- 'Lost volcano world' teeming with life discovered thousands of meters below remote seas
- Plant intelligence: Fruiting plants may have adapted to entice animals to spread their seeds
- Powerful cosmic explosion detected 300 million light years from Earth by astronomers
- 5G network uses same EMF waves as crowd control system developed by Pentagon
- Developers tout new font 'Sans Forgetica' as aiding enhanced memory retention
- Russian scientists isolate bacteria which neutralizes nuclear waste
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain in central Colombian town kills 11, others missing
- Portugal is facing the region's strongest Atlantic storm since 1842
- Freak 'hailnado' blankets southern Queensland with tennis-ball-sized hail
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Michael wipes out pecans - Snow prevents harvest - No meat, and robot farms in Grand Solar Minimum
- Cyclone Titli hits India's Odisha coast: More than 300,000 evacuated - 17 killed (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hurricane Michael devastates cities - What about crops ready to harvest?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is Hurricane Michael a cyclical October Hurricane in Earth's history?
- At least 34 killed in landslides and floods after heavy rain in Eastern Region of Uganda
- Best of the Web: Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida panhandle - Strongest storm to hit state since 1851 - at least six dead amid devastating damage - UPDATES
- Heavy snowfall further hampers already delayed harvest in Alberta
- Moisture, snow has 'really hampered the harvest' across the Dakotas and Minnesota
- As much as 17 inches of snow dumped on eastern North Dakota as early season snowstorm hits
- Nigeria floods ruin crops for 100,000 farmers
- One woman dead after storms and flooding hit Sardinia, Italy
- 'Like an atomic bomb': Hurricane Michael leaves trail of devastation in Florida and Georgia
- Hurricane Michael shutters nearly half of oil production in Gulf of Mexico
- A least 10 inches of early snow falls at ski resorts in Utah - depth at one already 2 feet
- 20 inches of early snow in 2 days reported at Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado
- This is the snowiest October Calgary has ever had — and the month has just begun
- Spring storm brings late snow to South Island, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- "Big Pasta" cooks up self-interested nutrition science
- Cui Bono?: More fake flu news from the CDC
- The wellness industry has grown to a whopping $4.2 trillion world-wide
- Exclusive interview - The creator of GMO potatoes reveals the dangerous truth
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Pet Health Essentials: Interview with Veterinarian Doctor Zoya Klebanova
- A probiotic strain that kills antibiotic resistant superbugs
- Global use of C-sections growing at an 'alarming' rate
- NeurOptimal: Arkansas doctors claim new 'Brain Change Center' could help anxiety, depression & more
- Antibiotic found in a deep sea sponge could treat deadly MRSA
- Antidepressant use is turning UK waters into a 'drug soup'
- New study reveals that antidepressants cause severe withdrawal symptoms - "hallucination," "mania," and "anxiety"
- Burdock Root: A blood, lymph system and skin detoxicant that also fights diabetes and cancer
- Los Angeles sees outbreak of flea-borne typhus among homeless
- The CDC continues its yearly push for the ineffective flu shot
- Six cases of rare polio-like neurologic condition 'with no cure' confirmed in Minnesota
- Seventh-day Adventist Church holds massive influence in official dietary guidelines and the push towards vegetarianism
- Medical cannabis to be made available by prescription in UK starting next month
- FDA loophole can turn $10 supplements into $40,000 drugs
- Need to bust up your kidney stones? Take a roller coaster ride
- Have 80,000 Americans really died from the flu - Or is this a Big Pharma con to push the 'flu vaccine'?
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Chess grandmasters enjoy same longevity advantage as elite athletes
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst aboard the ISS photographs the moment the Soyuz rocket launch fails, 11 October 2018
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Hilarious how as a society were getting "less" racist, but everything nowadays has everything to do with skin colour. What a joke who cares.
When the last two kids (twins) entered puberty they expected to be given phones as a 15th birthday gift. They did not get phones. The primary...
If parents don't have the time to teach their children basic survival skills they should not be parents. Putting the burden upon the public system...
I love the idea that this dish has been whirring around for 40 years, in a vacuum, without any maintenance Voyager - high Gain Antenna - [Link]...
The next World War will be fought between Globalists and Nationalists.