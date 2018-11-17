having reportedly never voted against the government.

Steve Barclay, who supports leaving the EU, has been confirmed as the UK's new Brexit Secretary, as Theresa May looks to replace cabinet members who have resigned in the fallout from the UK/EU withdrawal deal.The little-known MP for North East Cambridgeshire had been serving as a minister at the Department of Health and Social Care.Unlike his predecessors,and to preparing the country for the process. May will lead the negotiations personally.Barclay joins Amber Rudd in the cabinet, the latter replacing Esther McVey as Work and Pensions Secretary. Earlier this yearBarclay - a former director at Barclays Bank- has previously held the posts of City minister and was whip at the Treasury.The MP, whoHis promotion left many political commentators scratching their heads, and journalists scrambling for information as to who he was.It comes after Environment Secretary Michael Gove reportedly turned down the role. The Brexiteer reportedly wished to renegotiate the withdrawal deal should he take up the position, a demand seemingly too far for May.Barclay is the third Brexit Secretary since the role was created, following Raab and David Davis, who resigned in July over May's Brexit plans.A week of turmoil saw resignations from the government were accompanied by. Some 20 MPs have publicly declared that they have sent their letters, significantly below the 48 needed to trigger a leadership election.May responded to the open rebellion by declaring that she intends to stay the course and oversee Brexit.