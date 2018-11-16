© AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the refusal by Russian businesses to participate in next year's World Economic Forum in Davos is not going to have any negative impact on the country's reputation.said Putin, speaking at the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Singapore.The comment came amid recent reports that three Russian businessmen - Viktor Vekselberg, the owner of Renova group, aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, and the head of VTB Bank Andery Kostin had been barred from the event over sanctions imposed by Washington.Earlier this week, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned that"If all these decisions that have been taken in relation to Russian business representatives are not changed, then we will have to make a decision regarding the participation in the Davos Forum of state employees and Russian companies where the state has a stake," Medvedev said on the sidelines of Italian-sponsored Libya crisis talks in Sicily.