"There is no concept of zero probability in military strategy. We cannot say that this probability has been reduced to zero, because we are talking about open skies, extended borders, various technologies... Therefore, I cannot say that in the end there will not be such a probability, however, the probability of this aggression achieving its goals has been minimized."

It is over a month since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was going to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin with a view to open a new page in the relations between the two countries following the incident over Syrian skies on September 17 when a Russian reconnaissance plane was shot down killing 15 personnel.However, Moscow has not scheduled Netanyahu's visit so far. Netanyahu hoped that on the sidelines of the ceremony marking the centenary of the World War 1 armistice in Paris to tomorrow there might be an opportunity for a meeting with Putin. The Israelis sought a meeting. But Moscow apparently hasn't confirmed Putin's convenience In a hard-hitting interview with Times of Israel, the Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov made it clear in the weekend that the September 17 incident rankled. He said Russian defence establishment is "extremely disappointed" with the Israeli military's response to the incident. Ambassador Viktorov also rubbed it in that the Israeli demand for the removal of all Iranian troops on Syrian soil is both "unrealistic" and unnecessary sinceQuite obviously,According to Russian reports, since the deployment of the awesome S-300 missile system in Syria, the Israeli Air Force "hasn't conducted a single air mission in Syria." That is to say, the Israeli stance that the S-300 deployment notwithstanding,Tel Aviv is not taking chances, given the scale of deployment of the S-300 and theIn political terms, the longer this impasse continues, the weaker becomes the Israeli claim that the Iranian presence in Syria threatens its security. In reality, though,The Russians are apparently taunting the Israelis by admitting that S-300 may not be hundred percent fool proof. In another report, a senior Syrian military official has been quoted by Russian media as saying,Nonetheless, for the Israelis this is a piquant situation of the "unknown unknown". Russia is keeping Israel guessing how dangerously risky it could be for its pilots to undertake strikes under these obscure circumstances. Russia may be planning to seek an overhaul of the entire mechanism regarding Israel notifying in advance its air strikes on Syria. Israel was giving Russians only short notice before undertaking missions and had been getting away with it, but the September 17 incident has changed the calculus.Certainly, for the overall stabilization of the Syrian situation, it is helpful that Israel is prevented from inserting itself into the security situation. Interestingly, Tehran and Damascus have left it entirely to Moscow to needle the Israelis, but it stands to reason that the three allies are also in consultation as regards any new ground rules for the Israelis in the Syrian conflict.The bottom line is thatApparently, that is not the case. It seemsGiven the state of play currently in the US-Russian relations,At the Helsinki summit in July between Putin and President Trump, the latter had underscored Israeli security concerns as an agenda item.