The strikes were the second reported instance of US-coalition forces carrying out deadly attacks in the town of al-Sha'afa, Deir ez-Zor this week, with Syrian media earlier reporting that over 60 civilians had been killed or injured in deadly coalition airstrikes in the town on Monday.The US-led coalition resorted to the use of cluster munitions in airstrikes on the towns of al-Sha'afa and Hajin on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local media and civilian sources.The strikes caused several civilian deaths, with several injuries reported, as well as, SANA said.The news follows reports from earlier this week that over 60 civilians were killed or injured by a US-led coalition airstrike in al-Sha'afa, Deir ez-Zor province this week,Syrian media have accused the US of repeatedly engaging in illegal strikes in the Arab Republic's eastern province of Der ez-Zor in recent weeks.in Hajin. A coalition spokesman said the reports of civilian deaths were "under investigation," and that the coalition was taking "extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties" while targeting Daesh (ISIS)* targets in the area. The coalition has repeatedly denied the use of white phosphorus munitions., including the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a 2010 treaty to which neither the US, Syria or Russia are a party.Cluster bombs are a type of munition which ejects smaller submunitions to kill personnel and obliterate enemy vehicles while spreading across a wide area. The non-precision weapon has received criticism for its tendency to result in civilian casualties.Last month, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the United Nations calling for a probe on the US-led coalition's string of airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor. The letter accused the coalition ofThe US-led coalition began a campaign of airstrikes in Syria in 2014. The campaign, ostensibly aimed at fighting jihadist terrorists in eastern Syria, was never approved by Damascus. Through its air and ground-based presence in eastern and southern Syria, US-led forces have repeatedly struck Syrian military targets, usually claiming that the strikes were accidental, or the result of aggressive actions from the Syrian side.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.