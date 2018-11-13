A Wisconsin high school has found itself at the center of controversy - and a police investigation - after a group of students were photographed making Nazi salutes and far-right hand gestures at their prom.The photo of some 50 young men from the Baraboo High School performing the stiff-armed 'Sieg Heil' greeting quickly went viral online. The photo was taken during the students' junior prom, but resurfaced last weekend when it was posted to Twitter with the caption: "We even got the black kid to throw it up."School District Superintendent Lori Mueller tweeted that the photograph was "not reflective of the educational values and beliefs" of the school - but Twitter was not entirely convinced, with many pointing out that the school district's logo was reminiscent of a Nazi eagle.Some called for the students and any teachers present when the photo was taken to be expelled or fired immediately.Others suggested that a visit to a nearby veterans hospital to speak to men who fought in World War II - or a day spent watching documentary reels from Nazi concentration camps - might set the students straight.