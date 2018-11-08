"Teenagers are now nearly their main audience and, for the lack of a better word, are expendable material. We consider that it is necessary to punish those who try to use children to achieve political and mercenary goals ...



The organisers dream of provoking a Maidan by using children. I have already given an example at one rally. I will quote once again a fragment from the correspondence on the 'Protest Moscow' Telegram channel shortly before the rally on May 5th, 2018.



Here is what was pensively written by one of the activists, I quote: 'Or at one of the rallies a cop kills a protester - it doesn't matter if it's a provocation or an accident, and that's all, the news spreads, people will come out to the streets, and it is better if it's a child who is killed,' concludes one of the organisers of an unauthorised rally. This is transcendental cynicism, and I consider that we must stop it," said Revenko.

Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

