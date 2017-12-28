© Valery Sharifulin/TASS



In a recent Twitter post, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described US Department of State's comments on the rejection of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's presidential bid as "meddling in the Russian elections."," she said.A US Department of State spokesperson earlier told TASS that the agency was,'" Zakharova said.On December 25, Russia's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination. According to the CEC, a gathering of an electors' group in support of Navalny's nomination to run for president complies with the legislation butIn February 2017, Navalny was handed a five-year suspended sentence with a probation period of one year and five months as part of the Kirovles embezzlement case.At the same time, those committing grave crimes are deprived of the opportunity to run for president for ten years after their convictions are expunged, while those convicted for especially grave crimes do not have a chance to run in elections for 15 years.