Following the deadly 737 MAX 8 crash in Indonesia, Boeing is preparing to alert airlines that errors in its newest aircraft series can make the plane "abruptly dive," Bloomberg revealed.the news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar fight the company's plans.According to the report, the warning is based on the investigation of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. On October 29, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed in the sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people on board.Data extracted from the flight recorders revealed that the aircraft experienced problems with airspeed indicators during its last four flights.Boeing Russia declined RT's request to comment on the matter, referring to an earlier statement Boeing made following the crash.