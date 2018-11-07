Researchers at Oxford University set out to determine the level of tax needed to offset the healthcare costs of eating red and processed meat.
They calculated that increasing the cost of red meat by 14 per cent, and processed meat by 79 per cent would prevent the deaths of nearly 6,000 people each year and save the NHS nearly £1 billion annually.
It would mean a £2.50 packet of sausages would rise to £4.47, and a fillet steak increase from £5.50 to £6.27.
The World Health Organisation has classified beef, lamb and pork as carcinogenic when eaten in processed form, and "probably" cancer-causing when consumed unprocessed.
Red meat consumption has also been associated with increased rates of coronary heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. Together it is thought that meat accounts for more than 60,000 deaths each year.
Lead researcher Dr Marco Springmann, of the Nuffield Department of Population Health (NDPH) at Oxford, said: "Nobody wants governments to tell people what they can and can't eat.
Comment: That's right - absolutely no one wants that. So why suggest it?
"However, our findings make it clear that the consumption of red and processed meat has a cost, not just to people's health and to the planet, but also to the healthcare systems and the economy.
Comment: No it doesn't. Eating meat pays off in glowing health and pasture raised animals are a boon to the environment. See:
No, George Monbiot, Dropping Meat and Dairy Will Not Reduce Your Impact on the Earth
"I hope that governments will consider introducing a health levy on red and processed meat as part of a range of measures to make healthy and sustainable decision-making easier for consumers.
Comment: What a crock. This doesn't make anything easier for consumers, if forces their hand, making them sustain themselves on a politically correct diet rather than one that sustains human health. This is fascism.
"A health levy on red and processed meat would not limit choices, but send a powerful signal to consumers and take pressure off our healthcare systems."
Comment: Would not limit choices? If people are struggling to pay the rent they're not going to fork out more money for healthy choices (meat)!
The study, published in the journal Public Library of Science ONE, found that a health tax would reduce consumption of processed meat such as bacon and sausages by about two portions per week in Britain.
Higher taxes on processed meat were also expected to cause consumers to switch to eating more unprocessed meat.
The NDPH are the same body which called for a sugar tax to be introduced in 2016 saying it would bring significant health benefits. The levy came into effect in April.
Commenting on the idea of a meat tax, Tam Fry, Chair of the National Obesity Forum, said: "When the sugar levy was first announced people sucked their teeth and argued it was an infringement of their human rights.
"But as the noise died down people began to realise that they had a real choice and that switching to something more healthy was a good thing.
Comment: 'We force people to make what we consider the right choices because when people are left to choose for themselves, they make the wrong choices.'
"I see no reason why if sensibly introduced the same thing can't work with meat. Clearly cutting down on red and processed meat is far healthier and also much better for the environment as raising a cow takes a huge amount of natural resources."
Comment: Nope.
- Scientists are now saying that eating red meat and cheese is good for your heart
- Kelly Brogan: Red meat for your depression
- Red meat vindicated: New study shows red meat has no affect on heart disease risk factors
- Red meat and cancer linked? Will the demonization of meat and fat ever stop?
- More red meat hysteria from the oh-so-trustworthy WHO (and idiot journalists)
- The ultimate dietary terror threat in 2015: Red meat (again)
Processed meats usually contain salts and other preservatives which can form toxic compounds which damage cells in the gut.
Comment: Salt is good for you.
A recent review by Harvard University found that women who eat processed meats such as sausages and bacon raised their risk of breast cancer by nine per cent.
Comment: In an epidemiological study, something that cannot account for the infinite number of confounding factors and can only make statements about correlation, not causation.
Red meat also contains haem, which gives the meat its colour, but which is broken down into chemicals which damage DNA. Research by Cancer Research UK found people who eat red meat raise their risk of bowel cancer by 30 per cent.
"The consumption of red and processed meat exceeds recommended levels," added Dr Springmann.
Comment: Recommended by a bunch of brainwashed ideologues.
"This is having significant impacts not only on personal health, but also on healthcare systems and on the economy, which is losing its labour force due to ill health and care for family members who fall ill."
Comment: A bald statement from an authoritarian. The fact that someone would try to blame the degradation of ailing society on meat shows you who we're dealing with here.
The study also compared to many other countries, Britain would not need as big a tax on meat, because people do not eat as much. Processed meat prices in the US would need to rise by a huge 163 per cent and Sweden 185 per cent.
Comment: What a load of BS! The inmates are in charge of the asylum! These 'health experts' are clearly a mob of ideologically possessed know-nothings who want to force everyone to change their behavior based on a fantasy of how to save the world. It would be hilarious if it weren't for the dire repercussions this would have if instituted.