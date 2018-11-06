Puppet Masters
Millions in Yemen are starving and UK, US & France are 'behind this' - Oxfam representative to RT
RT
Tue, 06 Nov 2018 20:55 UTC
"We have 14 million people starving," Richard Stanforth, Oxfam UK's regional policy officer for the Middle East, said. "British, French, American governments are all behind this, they are all supporting this war."
Stanforth blamed the British government in particular, saying that London should stop its arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of targeting food supplies and even no-strike locations in Yemen.
"We've seen attacks on water infrastructure, on hospitals, warehouses of food. This pattern is continuing. Certainly, it's the airstrikes that are killing most civilians," he said.
Stanforth says Riyadh's bombing is not sparing humanitarian sites either... including that of Oxfam. Saudi Arabia is "aware of many of these locations" and along with the UAE, it is still hitting them, he added.
Western states have been widely criticized by rights groups for their continued arms sales to Riyadh. However, turning the tide on multibillion-dollar deals may not be so easy.
Following the killing of exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, US President Donald Trump issued strong words to Riyadh. He was not prepared, however, to cancel a $400 billion arms deal, saying there are other ways to "punish" America's Middle East ally.
Trump's position was echoed by the attitude of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who said it is "very difficult" (or... costly, to be precise) to get out of the arms deals with Saudi Arabia.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Sanctioning The Sanctioners: De-Dollarization & De-Americanization is an Idea Whose Time Has Come
- Millions in Yemen are starving and UK, US & France are 'behind this' - Oxfam representative to RT
- Facebook blocks 115 accounts after alert from U.S. authorities
- SOTT Focus: Liberals Are Betting More of The Same to Win US Midterm Elections
- Deja vu? Was the New Yorker just inspired by an old soviet cartoon on US elections?
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- UK 'heading for a no deal' Brexit - DUP Chief Whip puts fear in Remainers' hearts
- Five men arrested for burning a Grenfell Tower effigy as they laughed about the tragedy
- Indiana mayor's cop son looks on as his coworkers beat a handcuffed suspect
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Amid US reinforced Saudi-led bombing, Pompeo pins responsibility for Yemeni starvation on Iran
- Israel's $72M war chest comes to Brussels to fight BDS
- Macron: A 'real European army' needed to combat Russian threat, end reliance on US - Experts disagree
- Lavrov: Israeli strikes in Syria increase regional tensions
- Moneybags Tony Blair claimed £1m in British taxpayers' money over the last decade
- UK: 'Millions still in poverty' reports UN poverty rapporteur
- Venezuela wants to repatriate its gold from Britain, reduce reliance on the dollar
- MbS lays foundation for nuclear research reactor, one of 7 projects
- White South Africans barred from government employment initiative
- Thanks to Israel: Nowhere to go, nowhere to live
- SOTT Focus: Sanctioning The Sanctioners: De-Dollarization & De-Americanization is an Idea Whose Time Has Come
- Millions in Yemen are starving and UK, US & France are 'behind this' - Oxfam representative to RT
- Facebook blocks 115 accounts after alert from U.S. authorities
- Deja vu? Was the New Yorker just inspired by an old soviet cartoon on US elections?
- UK 'heading for a no deal' Brexit - DUP Chief Whip puts fear in Remainers' hearts
- Amid US reinforced Saudi-led bombing, Pompeo pins responsibility for Yemeni starvation on Iran
- Israel's $72M war chest comes to Brussels to fight BDS
- Macron: A 'real European army' needed to combat Russian threat, end reliance on US - Experts disagree
- Lavrov: Israeli strikes in Syria increase regional tensions
- Moneybags Tony Blair claimed £1m in British taxpayers' money over the last decade
- UK: 'Millions still in poverty' reports UN poverty rapporteur
- Venezuela wants to repatriate its gold from Britain, reduce reliance on the dollar
- MbS lays foundation for nuclear research reactor, one of 7 projects
- The government's war on America's military veterans
- Netanyahu downplays occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine - 'plenty of countries have done it'
- Trump offers 'softer tone' after midterm elections - whoever wins
- Facebook, TV networks ban 'controversial' Trump ad day before midterms
- 1,100 Camp Pendleton Marines to join border force blocking migrant caravan
- Oopsies! MSNBC declares Dem victory in Florida governor election... day before voting begins
- Russian jet photobombs group pic on U.S. command ship in provocative flyover during NATO war games
- SOTT Focus: Liberals Are Betting More of The Same to Win US Midterm Elections
- Five men arrested for burning a Grenfell Tower effigy as they laughed about the tragedy
- Indiana mayor's cop son looks on as his coworkers beat a handcuffed suspect
- White South Africans barred from government employment initiative
- Thanks to Israel: Nowhere to go, nowhere to live
- USA Gymnastics Olympic governing status revoked over mishandling of Nassar scandal
- Russian MoD says about 20,000 Syrian refugees have left Lebanon for home since beginning of 2018
- Israeli forces incite tensions as they block off West Bank city
- US small businesses on the brink and citizens opting out of the ailing empire
- What does the future hold for Gaza under an unsustainable Israeli blockade?
- Six alleged members of 'ultra-right' arrested for plotting violent attacks against Macron
- New study finds cryptocurrency mining surpasses energy consumption of entire countries
- Gaza's iconic 'liberty protester' shot in the leg by Israeli forces
- Is there really a 'militia caravan' traveling south to protect US border from marching migrants?
- Pentagon says troops deployed to Mexican border won't come into contact with caravan migrants
- UKIP should ditch 'vile' Alex Jones' Infowars - UK Jewish groups
- 'Trump hasn't turned out to be the disaster his enemies predicted': Jordan Peterson at Cambridge
- 'All hope is gone': Parents of deceased Yemeni girl speak out in emotional interview
- US religious leader stops just short of calling America "the Great Satan" on Iran visit
- Bomb scare prompts security operation at London Heathrow airport
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- New book details Audrey Hepburn's time as a Nazi fighter in the Dutch Resistance
- Century of Enslavement: The Long Sordid History of the US Federal Reserve
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
- Volcanic ash at Pompeii preserved beautiful, 2,000-year-old shrine
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- The struggle to visualize climate when most people impose flat Earth conceptions into a three-dimensional atmosphere
- Orphan genes, and the problem they pose for evolution
- Russia plans to set up lunar base inhabited by 'avatar robots' controlled from earth
- The wizard war against humanity and the threat of hidden science
- New giant dinosaur species discovered in Argentina
- Czech Mate - Confirmation of the Younger Dryas impact event
- Overnight sensation Cow supernova reveals "central engine"
- Space agency chief says Russia planning for permanent lunar base by 2030's
- Israeli astronomers speculate that asteroid 'Oumuamua' could actually be alien craft
- Study reconstructs Neanderthal ribcage, offering new clues to ancient human anatomy and functioning
- Scientists identify part of brain that inhibits fear, hope for PTSD breakthrough
- The deepest volcanic eruption ever documented left an amazing sight on the ocean floor
- NASA's asteroid belt mission declared over after spacecraft runs out of fuel
- The appendix implicated in Parkinson's disease
- Spinal implant helps three paralyzed men walk again, helped regrow damaged nerves
- "An illusion": Grave doubts over LIGO's 'discovery' of gravitational waves
- Soyuz rocket failure: Roscosmos publishes video from on-board cameras showing exact moment of malfunction
- Scientists capture first ever image of supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way
- Kaspersky Labs warns neural implants will lead to 'brain-hacking & memory black market'
- Three more Colorado ski areas opening early for season - Up to 20 inches of new snow in last 3 days
- New England forests devastated by invasive caterpillars
- Woman hospitalized after falling into sinkhole in Statesville, North Carolina
- Truck gets stuck in massive sinkhole in Houston, Texas
- Flash flooding as massive deluge hits Melbourne, Australia - More rain in 3 hours than in all September and October together
- Streets of Kuwait city heavily flooded
- Photographer captures Stable Auroral Red arc over Finland
- Man killed in shark attack near Australia's Great Barrier Reef
- Two children dead as flash flooding swamps Padang, Indonesia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Winter is coming early - Grand Solar Minimum (don't be a frozen sheeple, PREPARE)
- Pit bull terrier kills one of its owners in Clark County, Kentucky
- Toddler dies after being mauled by family dog in York County, Pennsylvania
- Car 'swallowed' by sinkhole in Madrid, Spain
- Man dies after his car flips over in flash flood in Saudi Arabia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Electric skies & more crop losses due to cold
- Thousands of Euphrates carp die mysteriously near Baghdad, water contamination & bacteria disease suspected
- 'Slow-moving disaster': Mud geyser threatens California infrastructure
- Early snow damages apple harvest, packaging in Kashmir - Locals say heaviest snowfall for 40 years (UPDATE)
- Deadly storms move through southeastern United States
- Trumpeting sounds heard in San Diego, California
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- Twelve newborns die of mysterious outbreak at hospital in northeast Afghanistan
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Professor Arthur L. Caplan says parents have 'no right' to refuse vaccines for their children
- Government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated
- Vaccine risk deniers target First Amendment
- Doctor: Intermittent fasting and zero carb diets are safe and effective
- Unpublished medical research 'a threat to public health'
- It ain't just wheat! Dozens of food crops treated with pre-harvest Roundup
- SOTT Focus: The Empire Strikes Back: Experts Claim Doubts About Statins Perpetrated by Dangerous 'Cholesterol Deniers'
- SOTT Focus: Autohemotherapy: Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity to Heal
- Scientists think they can use silver to help kill brain-eating amoebas
- Essential oils for psoriasis
- Psychiatrist Dr. Allen Francis addresses the very real problem with antidepressant addiction
- Pandora's GMO Potato: What consumers need to know
- Because the opioid crisis isn't bad enough, the FDA approves a drug 10x stronger than fentanyl
- Sunlight works as a preventive against eczema
- Italian man cries blood for an hour due to rare eye condition
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: To Booze or Not to Booze?
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
Game of Sanctions
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Everything, everyone is against the NWO is called a Nazi. The gaol in that, is to disqualified any opponent. Simple but it works for simple minds.
Never interrupt the enemy when they're making mistakes.
The gangs indeed are a competitor of the state . They both do business on the field of protection. This new "horrifying" model of gangs' way of...
The asshole deserved tom be beat.... DEPORT HIS ASS. This vermin is what the democrats want to bring into this country.
George Soros needs to DIE VERY QUICKLY with a bullet shot into that devious and pathetic brain...... I hope someone takes him out soon or deport...