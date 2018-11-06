© The Times of Israel



The latest drive saw Israel's Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Ze'ev Elkin, attending a conference in Brussels backed by the Israeli government which proposed a text for prospective MEPs and political parties to sign up to before European elections in May next year.The text, the Guardian reported,- based on a resolution adopted by Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in Germany in 2016 -Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the founder of the European Jewish Association, an umbrella group of organisations that is co-organising the conference with the Europe Israel Public Affairs (EIPA) group was reported by the Guardian saying:and serve as a wake-up call to politicians that the very future of Jewish Europe is on the line here."Having ignored the campaign in the past, Israel is reported to have set aside a war chest of $72 million to counter the global BDS campaign, which has shown no sign of tiring as Israel continues with its occupation of Palestine.described by Israel's critics as an attack on democracy and free speech,to slow the rise of BDS. Last year itsaid Margrete Auken, the vice-chair of the European parliament's delegation for relations with Palestine who admitted that she did not support the BDS campaign but she opposed the attempt to silence peaceful objection to Israel.Criminalising and repressing the legitimate expression of free speech cannot be accepted in our societies," added Auken.