Jordan said that King Salman, the kingdom's current monarch, once told him the September 11, 2001, terror attacks were an Israeli plot, a seeming effort to downplay that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.
"Let's remember, this is the same King Salman who told me after 9/11 that the 9/11 attacks were an Israeli plot," Jordan told CNN. "He said that firmly. Did I believe that? Of course not. I don't think you can go in with wide-eyed acceptance of anything some of these world leaders say."
Comment: The good Mr. Jordan, should perhaps do some more research before dismissing a head of state in a position to know something about the matter. A majority of the "hijackers" were Saudi nationals.
Jordan said he believes there is reason to "worry" Trump may be giving a "pass" to the Saudis regarding Khashoggi's fate.
Khashoggi disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Turkish officials have said a 15-man team sent to Istanbul under orders from the Saudi government interrogated and killed Khashoggi.
The investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance is ongoing, but top Senate Republicans have publicly said they believe his killing was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate," Trump tweeted Tuesday.
Trump added: "He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly."
Meanwhile, there are growing bipartisan calls in Congress for the US to cease arms sales to Saudi Arabia and to issue economic sanctions over Khashoggi, who was a US resident and wrote for The Washington Post.
Trump in the past week said it would be a "tough pill to swallow" to stop arms sales to the Saudis, contending it would hurt the US economy.
Comment: A case can be made that likely both countries were in on it. Israel reaped immediate and lasting benefits, but exactly how Saudi Arabia has gained is not clear.A back deal with the neocons in power at the time for continued support and increased weapons sales may be one answer