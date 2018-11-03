© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



"I just don't want these people throwing rocks," Trump said on Friday. "They do that with us, they're going to be arrested. I didn't say shoot," he added. "If our soldiers - or ICE or Border Patrol - are going to be hit in the face with rocks, we're going to arrest those people quickly and for a very long time. That does not mean shoot them."

"I hope they won't, we're going to see. We're not going to stand for what they did to the Mexican military and the Mexican police," he added, again referring to the rock-throwing incident. "Not going to happen to our soldiers. The border is closed to these people. They're not coming in" was his final message to the migrant caravan.

Walking back his previous comments,Trump told reporters on Friday thatHe has vowed not to allow the caravans of migrants from El Salvador and Honduras, currently making their way north through Mexico, from entering the US [to enter the US.] .Trump said on Thursday at the White House.In the same speech, he said the troops on the border - which currently number 5,200 - would have instructions to open fire if migrants threw rocks at them, as they had at the Mexican authorities. This caused widespread condemnation in the media and among Democrats, with even some military veterans claiming this would violate the current rules of engagement.Trump insisted all his actions were within the current legal framework, butAsked if he would promise the military will not fire on the migrants, Trump responded with,