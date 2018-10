© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

Russia will lend Cuba over $50 million for purchases of Russian military equipment, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing two sources in the sphere of technical and military cooperation.According to the speakers, the respective agreements will be signed during the 16th intergovernmental commission on economy, trade and scientific-technical cooperation due to take place in Havana on October 29-30. However,"This sum will go straight to military and technical cooperation. Along with this agreement, a set of general economic documents and agreements initiated by the Russian Ministry of Finance will be signed, but other sums will be allocated for that," a source familiar with the negotiations remarked.Cuba will reportedly be able to use the said moneypresumably helicopters that are at the disposal of the Russian Ministry of Defense. "Separately, they will buy," the speaker pointed out to the edition.The newspaper reported that Havana was also planning to purchase industrial equipment under separate contracts on a commercial basis. As a top manager of one military-industrial complex companies noted, the cooperation may also presuppose a joint project on, in 2010 and 2011. In 2017, Havana formally turned to Russia requesting modernization of the country's operating equipment. With that, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Rosoboronexport, noted that in the near future, there could come along direct commercial contracts or the work could be conducted on account.