© Kieran Doherty / Reuters



The UK's next-generation nuclear missiles, which are set to cost £31 billion ($40 billion), are facing delays due to the discovery of faulty weldingThe embarrassing revelation has been confirmed by Bill Couch, a spokesman for the US Naval Sea Systems Command, who has admitted thatdelivered by US contractor, BWX Technologies,, the Times reports.The paper suggests that the defect could hinder the replacement of the Royal Navy's four Vanguard-class ballistic-missile submarines, which are being replaced by new Dreadnought-class submarines. These areCouch said that the welding operation by. "The [US] Navy is working closely with the UK to evaluate impacts to Dreadnought," he said.British arms manufacturer, BAE Systems, is building the four submarines but its program relies on the smooth integration of technology and components from the US, whose primary contractor is General Dynamics.The UK-US cooperation in the sensitive area of nuclear weapons dates back to the 1962 Nassau Agreement, which paved the way for the launch of the UK Polaris program.A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: "We are aware that a welding-quality issue on submarine missile tubes manufactured by US company BWX Technologies is under investigation, but our Dreadnought program remains on schedule and within budget to deliver the first boat in the early 2030s."