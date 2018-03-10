The first two of the five stages of grief: denial and anger

Bringing a sense of reality to a deeply delusional Empire

American power elites, the majority of whom have never served a day in uniform nor ever attended serious military academic institutions and whose expertise on serious military-technological and geopolitical issues is limited to a couple of seminars on nuclear weapons and, in the best case scenario, the efforts of the Congressional Research Service are simply not qualified to grasp the complexity, the nature, and application of military force. They simply have no reference points. Yet, being a product of the American pop-military culture, also known as military porn and propaganda, these people-this collection of lawyers, political "scientists", sociologists and journalists who dominate the American strategic kitchen which cooks non-stop delusional geopolitical and military doctrines, can understand one thing for sure, and that is when their poor dears get a bulls-eye on their backs or foreheads.

So what Putin did is simply paint a few more, different ones, just to make sure that US leaders come back to reality.

Nothing will change in the Empire of Illusions (at least for the foreseeable future)

"When your head is in the sand, your ass is in the air"

Russia and the US are already at war and Russia is winning

Putin has ordered the re-creation of the First Guards Tank Army. This Tank Army will include two Tank Divisions (the best ones in the Russian military - 2nd Guards Tamanskaya Motor Rifle Division and the 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division), and a total of 500+ T-14 Armata tanks. This Tank Army will be supported by the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army (in progress). This will be what was called a "Shock Army" during WWII and the Cold War.

The deployment of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system (completed)

The doubling of the size of the Russian Airborne Forces from 36,000 to 72,000 (in progress).

Creation of a National Guard: which will include troops of the Interior Ministry (about 170'000 soldiers), personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the OMON riot police forces (about 40,000 soldiers), the SOBR rapid-reaction forces (about 5000+ soldiers), the Special Designation Center of the Operational Reaction Forces and Aviation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs including the Special Forces units "Zubr", "Rys'" and "Iastreb" (about 700+ operators) for a total of about 250,000 soldiers which will probably reach the 300'000 men figure in the near future.

The procurement and deployment of advanced multi-role and air superiority fighters and interceptors (MiG-31BM, Su-30SM, Su-35S and, soon, the MiG-35 and Su-57).

Deployment of S-400 and S-500 air defense systems along with very long range radars.

The adoption of about 70% of new, modern, systems across all the armed forces.

The deployment of the RS-28 Sarmat ICBM with hypersonic maneuverable reentry vehicles

The deployment of conventionally armed very long-range cruise missiles

The deployment of a nuclear powered cruise missile with a basically unlimited range

The deployment of a nuclear powered unmanned submersible with intercontinental range, very high speed, silent propulsion and capable of moving a great depths

The deployment of the Mach 10 hypersonic missile Kinzhal with a 2'000 kilometer range

The deployment of a new strategic missile Avangard capable of Mach 20 velocities

Si vis pacem, para bellum