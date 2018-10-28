Society's Child
Driving while high: Stoned drivers now outnumber drunk drivers in the US, says new study
RT
Sun, 28 Oct 2018 14:16 UTC
Following the legalization of cannabis in some states, Americans are getting higher than ever before, with an estimated 15 billion hours under the influence of cannabis each year. A newly released paper, 'Driving While Stoned: Issues and Policy Options' reports that the number of people driving while high is therefore likely to increase... and the science behind accurate drug testing for cannabis products is yet to catch up.
The paper calls on stoned driving to be made a traffic offense, adding that the government should invest in messages that highlight the dangers and risks of marijuana on the motorway, as many users believe that THC does not have an impact on driving ability.
The paper, published in the Journal of Drug Policy Analysis on October 26, says that current scientific methods to measure impairment are inaccurate. Blood tests for THC levels must be administered at a medical facility and levels of the drug can drop in minutes. ScienceNews also notes that "unlike breath alcohol detection tests, which are cheap, reliable and can be easily administered at the roadside, a breath test for cannabis remains to be developed."
Reader Comments
What is really scary was the reaction times compared to the elderly on the roads. I'd rather be a passenger in a car with a stoned driver than with an octogenarian behind the wheel.