Comment: Update 26 Oct 2018
They've fired her. And that was despite apologizing. Which never works anyway...
The news host did not appear on her morning show, 'Megyn Kelly Today,' on Thursday, and multiple outlets have reported that Kelly is currently negotiating an exit from NBC, citing sources familiar with the matter. She has already parted ways with her talent agency, CAA, and hired a glitzy Hollywood litigator for what could become a long, contentious negotiation over her exit. Kelly, 47, inked a three-year $69-million contract with NBC in January 2017.
In a discussion that started out on universities pressuring students into wearing 'culturally appropriate' Halloween costumes, Kelly quickly transitioned into defending blackface - minstrel-style makeup widely considered offensive and racist.
"What is racist?" Kelly wondered aloud. "You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween."
"Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as like a character," she said.
Kelly then brought up 'Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps' controversial decision to dress as soul singer Diana Ross earlier this year as an example of innocent blackface. De Lesseps' costume featured dark brown makeup and an oversize afro wig, and was slated at the time for cultural insensitivity.
"I can't keep up with the number of people that we're offending just by being normal people," she continued.
Needless to say, Kelly's comments caused further offence. "Being a race is not a character" argued NPR contributor Danny Deraney.
Among the hundreds of comments were calls for NBC to fire Kelly, but the network has yet to comment. Tuesday's show is not the first time Kelly has stirred racial controversy, however. In her time at Fox News, Kelly, for some reason, once claimed that Santa Claus and Jesus were white, in response to an equally ridiculous Slate article calling for a race-neutral Santa to replace the traditional rosy-cheeked Saint Nick.
While universities across the US have been ridiculed for their efforts to combat 'cultural appropriation' and stamp out 'problematic' Halloween costumes, outright blackface is almost universally considered a taboo, and has not been seen in American movies or television since the civil rights reforms of the 1960s.
Nevertheless, the practice is alive and well today in the Netherlands, where revellers dress up as 'Zwarte Piet' or 'Black Pete' every December. Black Pete is usually portrayed by white Dutchmen and women in blackface with exaggerated red lips and gold jewelry, and is the assistant to Sinterklaas - a Dutch version of Santa Claus.
Black Pete has been criticized by the United Nations and ignites a now-tired racism versus tradition debate in Dutch media every year.
Comment: Identity politics continues devouring its own.