A bomb-laden vehicle went off in the Central part of Idlib city in Northwestern Syria controlled by Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front), leaving tens of people and terrorists dead or wounded on Sunday.The bomb-laden vehicle broke out in al-Qosour neighborhood in Central Idlib that is under Tahrir al-Sham's control and destroyed several buildings.At least 6 people were killed and 25 others, including civilians and non-Syrian members of Tahrir al-sham were killed in the blast.Last week, two notorious commanders of Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at and National Liberation Front (NLF) were killed in a bomb and gun fire attacks by unidentified raiders in Southern Idlib.Abdulhamid al-Azo, a field commander of NLF, was killed in a bomb blast along a road connecting Dayer Sharqi to Ein Qari'a in Southern Idlib.In the meantime, Abu Osama al-Terablosi, a notorious commander of Tahrir al-Sham, was gunned down by unknown raiders near the town of Ma'arat al-Nu'aman in Southern Idlib.Meanwhile, a number of NLF fighters were killed or injured after a bomb went off near their base in the town of al-Artab in Western Aleppo