"The return of terrorists, who have received fighting experience in Syria and Iraq, to the Asia Pacific region remains an acute problem. They represent the ready force for joining local terror cells... Terrorism becomes the more and more grave threat for Asia Pacific states. This is caused by the activities of the significant number of extremist organizations in Southeast Asia."

"Over 87,500 militants have been killed, 1,411 settlements and over 95 percent of the Syrian territory have been liberated in the course of the operation. Key settlements have been liberated... The Syrian Armed Forces currently control the territory where over 90 percent of the country's population live."

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the fifth ASEAN and Dialogue Partners Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-Plus) in Singapore."In the course of the military actions,The main part of the militants has been killed. In Syria, we have received the vast fighting experience which we are ready to share," Shoigu pointed out.Peaceful life was being restored in Syria, the defense minister added, noting thatdue to the work of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria. The key focus of the Middle Eastern country's authorities was on solving humanitarian issues and returning refugees to their homes, the minister noted.Shoigu also said that theafter fighting in Syria and IraqThe extremist groups operating in the region used force for its fight and sought to establish strong ties with international terror groups, Shoigu added.and holding terror attack had been more and more often detected recently, he said.The defense minister called for causing irreparable damage to the terrorists' capabilities.Russian Defense Minister also said that the cells of the Daesh terror group have been fully dismantled in Syria with Russia's support in the course of three years of Moscow's participation in the operation.Russian Defense Minister also said thatShoigu said.The defense minister suggested thatnoting that other members of the global community, apart from Russia, should contribute to this.Shoigu emphasized Russia's role in helping Syria refugees return home from abroad. The minister also recalled that an interdepartmental coordination center for the return of Syrian refugees was operating in Moscow, while a center for refugees reception and resettlement was working in Damascus.to their country from abroad since the beginning of the Russian operation in the Middle Eastern country, whileto their homeland, according to Shoigu.