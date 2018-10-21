This is a problem because Metropolitan Onuphry of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church which is canonically accepted and acts as a very autonomous church under the Moscow Patriarchate has these places under his pastoral care.
This move takes place only one week after Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople unilaterally (and illegally) lifted the excommunications, depositions (removal from priestly ranks as punishment) and anathemas against Filaret and Makary that were imposed on them by the hierarchy of the Moscow Patriarchate.
These two censures are very serious matters in the Orthodox Church. Excommunication means that the person or church so considered cannot receive Holy Communion or any of the other Mysteries (called Sacraments in the West) in a neighboring local Orthodox Church. Anathema is even more serious, for this happens when a cleric disregards his excommunication and deposition (removal from the priesthood), and acts as a priest or a bishop anyway.
Filaret Denisenko received all these censures in 1992, and Patriarch Bartholomew accepted this decision at the time, as stated in a letter he sent to Moscow shortly after the censures. However, three years later, Patriarch Bartholomew received a group of Ukrainian autocephalist bishops called the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the USA, who had been in communion with Filaret's group. While this move may have been motivated by the factor of Bartholomew's almost total isolation within Istanbul, Turkey, it is nonetheless non-canonical.
This year's moves have far exceeded previous ones, though, and now the possibility for a real clash that could cost lives is raised. With Filaret's "church" - really an agglomeration of Ukrainian ultranationalists and Neo-Nazis in the mix, plus millions of no doubt innocent Ukrainian faithful who are deluded about the problems of their church, challenging an existing arrangement regarding Ukraine and Russia's two most holy sites, the results are not likely to be good at all.
Here is the report about today's developments, reprinted in part from OrthoChristian.com:
The Russian Orthodox Church broke eucharistic communion and all relations with the Ecumenical Patriarchate over this matter earlier this week. Of the fourteen local Orthodox Churches recognized the world over, twelve have expressed the viewpoint that Constantinople's move was in violation of the canons of the Holy Orthodox Church. Only one local Church supported Constantinople wholeheartedly, and all jurisdictions except Constantinople have appealed for an interOrthodox Synod to address and solve the Ukrainian matter in a legitimate manner.Meeting today in Kiev, the Synod of the schismatic "Kiev Patriarchate" (KP) has officially changed the title of its primate, "Patriarch" Philaret, to include the Kiev Caves and Pochaev Lavras under his jurisdiction.
The primate's new official title, as given on the site of the KP, is "His Holiness and Beatitude (name), Archbishop and Metropolitan of Kiev-Mother of the cities of Rus', and Galicia, Patriarch of All Rus'-Ukraine, Svyaschenno-Archimandrite of the Holy Dormition Kiev Caves and Pochaev Lavras."
...Thus, the KP Synod is declaring that "Patriarch" Philaret has jurisdiction over the Kiev Caves and Pochaev Lavras, although they are canonically under the omophorion of His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphry of Kiev and All Ukraine, the primate of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Philaret and his followers and nationalistic radicals have continually proclaimed that they will take the Lavras for themselves.
This claim to the ancient and venerable monasteries comes after the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate announced that it had removed the anathema placed upon Philaret by the Russian Orthodox Church and had restored him to his hierarchical office. Philaret was a metropolitan of the canonical Church, becoming patriarch in his schismatic organization.
Representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have clarified that they consider Philaret to be the "former Metropolitan of Kiev," but he and his organization continue to consider him an active patriarch, with jurisdiction in Ukraine.
Constantinople's statement also appealed to all in Ukraine to "avoid appropriation of churches, monasteries, and other properties," which the Synod of the KP ignored in today's decision.
The KP primate's abbreviated title will be, "His Holiness (name), Patriarch of Kiev and All Rus'-Ukraine," and the acceptable form for relations with other Local Churches is "His Beatitude Archbishop (name), Metropolitan of Kiev and All Rus'-Ukraine."
