, the US could then expand its divide-and-rule identity warfare strategy into the borders of the Russian Federation itself

Andrew Korybko is joined by Tim Kirby, an award-winning American radio host and political analyst in Russia, and Leonid Savin, Editor-in-Chief of Geopolitica.ru, Director of the Foundation for Monitoring and Forecasting, and the administrative head of the International Eurasian Movement.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church's efforts to obtain autocephaly, or what can for all practical intents and purposes be regarded as independence, from the Moscow Patriarchate threatens to spark a spiritual civil war that could result in yet another schism within Christianity.Kiev recently received permission from the Holy Synod of the Constantinople Patriarchate to go forward with its plans to break from Moscow and found its own church, which it claims will free the country from Russian influence.It also vowed to protect them through all legal means at its disposal.The issue is extremely sensitive because Kiev is regarded as the historic cradle of Russian civilization, which is one of the reasons why the aftermath ofwas so painful for many Russians. Now, however, they're forced to confront the nightmarish scenario of potentially having the spiritual bonds with their ancient motherland severed for what appears to be nothing more thanthat are irresponsibly - though possibly even deliberately - widening the divide between these two brotherly people., which is why the theory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's campaign for autocephaly being a weaponization of religion for strategic ends is becoming more widespread.According to this view,, which could in turn impede any realistic chances of a rapprochement between them.There's also a related train of thought that sees the US' hidden hand in all of this as beingYou can listen to the radio show here