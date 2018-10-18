© Ashmolean Museum



It is popularly held as a period when Britain and the rest of the world fell into a deep decline.But according to the British Library, the Dark Ages were anything but.The curator of a new exhibition has suggested the term unfairly malignsDr Claire Breay said that objects in the "once-in-a-generation" exhibition, which opens on Friday, show that Britain was sophisticated and pioneering.She told The Telegraph: "I think people always think of this time as the Dark Ages."We are trying to show the public and encourage them to engage withAt the time, she said, Britain lead the world in areas such as poetry, shown by texts like Beowulf, medicine, and organisation of land and taxes, which is shown by the Domesday Book.Examples of expert craftmanship are on show Credit: Ashmolean MuseumDr Breay added: "That's what made Britain so attractive for other countries to invade - it was prosperous and well-organised."The exhibition shows many examples of just how sophisticated our literary tradition was.Displayed together for the first time are outstanding illuminated and decorated manuscripts, spanning six centuries from the eclipse of Roman Britain in the 5th century to the Norman Conquest of 1066. TheVisitors can see the original Beowulf manuscript Credit: British LibraryBritain's literary tradition is also on display; four principal manuscripts of Old English poetry are shown together for the first time, with the British Library's unique manuscript of Beowulf displayed alongside the Vercelli Book returning to England for the first time from the Biblioteca Capitolare in Vercelli; the Exeter Book, and the Junius Manuscript.Visitors can also seeto be played centuries ago, displayed alongside an original instrument.There are many firsts to see in the exhibition; from the first political biography of a woman, to the first English letter.Dr Breay added: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to see an outstanding array of Anglo-Saxon."