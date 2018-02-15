And today the Isle of May is chiefly home to sea birds, seals and the odd intrepid visitor attracted by its rugged beauty and isolation.
But now new evidence has emerged casting the island as a centre of medicine and healing for the people of early medieval Scotland, who were drawn to its shores seeking wisdom from the monks who called it home and also the hope of divine intervention - either in this life or the next.
Archaeological investigations on the island near the ruined monastery have unearthed dozens of graves ranging from the year 500 AD to around 1500 AD, and last year PhD student Marlo Willows of the University of Edinburgh began a detailed examination of the remains the graveyard gave up.
She discovered that almost all were riddled with serious and life-ending diseases - including the earliest case of prostate cancer ever identified in the UK.
Peter Yeoman, the former county archaeologist for Fife, carried out many of the excavations which Ms Willows later studied.
He said he was amazed at the new light being shed on the old bones, and that the island, which is administered by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) was giving up secrets held for centuries.
Believed to be aged around 16, the teen would have suffered from the disease all his life, yet survived almost to full adulthood.
Mr Yeoman said: "This is the best evidence of disease and health care ever found from early medieval Britain.
"We can only speculate, but there's something going on. These were very, very sick people - so were they going out there to be healed?
"In the case of the teenager with syphilis, his bones were honeycombed with the disease and he would have been in an awful amount of pain.
"He would not have been able to walk, but the fact he lived so long shows he was cared for by other people and may have been brought to the island in a last-gasp attempt at a cure when all else had failed."
It is now suspected that the monks of May used their herb lore to treat the sick and dying, who made the pilgrimage to the island in hope of a miracle cure or simple care in their dying days.
Comment: Or it may have been a person of great stature, or something else entirely.
Comment: And the climate and geography may have been different too: Massive flooding in Europe during the Little Ice Age
"It was far harder to move around on land, and the island sits at what was the main route into the heart of Royal Scotland. It was no-where near as isolated as it is today."
The archaeologist added: "The monastery would have been a place of learning and the monks would likely have been literate, so it's possible they were using that knowledge to treat the sick."
And while their bodies would have been in the hands of the island's religious community, the sick and dying Picts, as well as Gaels from the West and possibly Saxons from the south, would also have been comforted by being on sacred ground.
The belief was that being so close to the grave of a saint such as Ethernan would help their souls reach their way to heaven, through the "sacred radiation" of his holy presence.
Comment: There is a lot of speculation in this article.
"Excavations have also revealed the island was a special place for Christian pilgrimage for a thousand years, from the 5th century AD, and this work adds to our picture of how important the island was in Scotland for so many years, and for so many reasons."
*This research was first reported in British Archaeology magazine.
Pictures: Site photos - Peter Yeoman/Fife Council Archaeology Service
Bones - Marlo Willows/British Archaeology
Comment: The finds are fascinating and, while the interpretations of the archaeologists may or may not be completely accurate, it does seem to be quite a significant place, and It demonstrates how little we really know about life in the past: