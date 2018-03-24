The green light falls on the statue of Christ as it will appear tomorrowStrasbourg Cathedral offers a great chance for visitors and, especially, photographers to catch sight of a twice-a-year phenomenon when, if the sun shines, a ray of green light will fall on the pulpit above the statue of ChristEngineer Maurice Rosart first spotted the light, which marks the equinox and the start of spring.If the sun shines, the light will be visible at just after 11.35 for the next few days, falling lower on the statue as the sun rises each day.In autumn, for the autumn equinox, visitors can see the green light (again, if the sun shines) in the six days preceding the equinox, which happens at 12.24 on September 23.The green ray as it appeared on March 20, the spring equinox