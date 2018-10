© RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images



Panamanian Problem

About the Author:

Fernando Menéndez is a writer and analyst of China-Latin America relations based in Washington.

Tensions between the Chinese regime and the Trump administration, already taking the form of an escalating trade war, now appear to be intensifying in Central America and the Caribbean, creating a new wrinkle in a temperamental and volatile relationship.At a moment of acutely strained relations with China,On the anniversary of the Torrijos-Carter Panama Canal Treaty, on Sept. 7, the. Also recalled for consultation in Washington were theEach diplomatAccording to the communique issued by the State Department, the diplomats were scheduled to "meet with U.S. Government leaders to discuss ways in which the United States can support strong, independent, democratic institutions and economies throughout Central America and the Caribbean."For some in the region, the tone of the statement implies the concern that Chinese largess may be undermining institutional stability in these countries.Beijing refuses to maintain diplomatic ties with countries that recognize Taiwan, a self-ruling island of 23 million people off the mainland's southeastern coast that the Chinese regime considers to be a renegade province. Taiwan has had longstanding diplomatic and economic ties in Latin America, but the trend is shifting in favor of Beijing.El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan in August, the Dominican Republic in May, and Panama last summer, leaving Taiwan with just 17 formal diplomatic allies.More critically, the United States sustains a strategic alliance with Taiwan, including the sale of arms to the self-governed island and a pledge to protect it in the event of a military conflict.For years, Taiwan was a crucial element in a U.S.-led cordon sanitaire around China ... and the Panama Canal.In addition to the change in diplomatic recognition by Panama, the according to Euclides Tapia, a University of Panama international-relations professor.The United States is also uneasy about a number ofsigned in the areas of finance, economic cooperation, railways, and industrial matters.The lack of scrutiny and democratic due process in these accords also worries some Panamanian business and political forces.Critics of these accords in Panama believe theAccording to Tapia, the Chinese want to construct a fourth set of locks, but the constitution doesn't recognize that, so there's no need for legislative approval.Tapia said in local newspaper La Estrella de Panamá.has alarmed a growing chorus of critics in the Americas, as well.A recent report by Harvard University researchers cites a growing number of countries with debts too large to pay back, allowing Beijing to "acquire strategic assets or political influence over debtor nations."In one example,The same could conceivably happen in other indebted countries. One concern for U.S. national security interests is that such facilities could have multi-use purposes and could go from commercial, to logistical, and possibly even military use.The stakes in the Panama Canal are high.That has always been a strategic geopolitical interest of U.S. foreign policy, andMany national-security analysts believe the prospect of a canal with a military base from an adversarial nation located in the Western Hemisphere could unleash a geopolitical crisis.Financial and other considerations have all but ended the possibility of a Chinese-owned and controlled canal through that nation. China has long had other proposed projects, including state-of-the-art rail lines and other transport infrastructure, to help its transoceanic trade, but a transoceanic canal remains a priority.As China works to achieve its aims in the Americas, tensions with the United States are likely to escalate. A deteriorating relationship has been aggravated by the volatile terms of trade and a host of other conflicts.The latest exchange of diplomatic communiques and warnings by the superpower in the region may mean a renewed interest in the region and a possible shift in the center of gravity between the United States and China.