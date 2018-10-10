Hillary coughing
What is wrong with Hillary Clinton?

Hillary Clinton was spotted Monday ahead of the unveiling of a statue of Eleanor Roosevelt outside the Bonavero Institute in Mansfield College.

Clinton unveiled a statue of Eleanor Roosevelt at Mansfield College in England Monday afternoon.

The twice-failed presidential hopeful sputtered her way through Mansfield College earlier Monday coughing up a lung.

Clinton was coughing so uncontrollably, she requested a glass of water.

Hillary Clinton was plagued with this same mysterious cough during the 2016 presidential election.

She was also spotted with a back brace earlier this year-Hillary Clinton did her best to hide the back brace, but failed miserably.


hillary back brace



