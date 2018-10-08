cory gardner
© Greg Nash
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said on Sunday that his wife received a graphic text message with video of a beheading shortly after he voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Gardner told Fox News that his wife received the threatening message on Saturday, just hours after the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh in a 50-48 vote.

The Colorado Republican also said someone posted the names and addresses of his family members online.

Gardner is the latest GOP lawmaker to be targeted with the intimidation tactic known as "doxing" in recent weeks.

Jackson Cosko, a former Democratic aide, was arrested last week for allegedly posting the private information of several Republican senators online.

Capitol Police began investigating the trend late last month after the Wikipedia pages of unidentified senators were edited without their permission to include their restricted personal data like home addresses and personal cell phones.

Three of the GOP senators targeted - Orrin Hatch (Utah), Mike Lee (Utah) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) - all serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The anonymous Wikipedia edits were made while the committee was questioning Kavanaugh about sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Cosko, who had been working as an intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), has been fired.