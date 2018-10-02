© Russian Defense Ministry/Sputnik



the US envoy to NATO said, accusing Moscow of developing a weapon that "violates" the Soviet-US nuclear arms treaty.US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison didn't miss an opportunity to fire a warning shot in the direction of Russia whenShould such missiles be completed, she said at the Tuesday briefing, "at that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a [Russian] missile that could hit any of our countries."Hutchison then doubled down on the threat, saying: "Counter measures [by the United States] would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty." She added:Hutchison was referring to theThe US has claimed that Moscow is not complying with the INF treaty,"We have been trying to send a message to Russia for several years that we know they are violating the treaty, we have shown Russia the evidence that we have that they are violating the treaty," Hutchison maintained.The Russian Foreign Ministry blasted the statements made by the US envoy as "aggressive and destructive," adding that they will get a detailed response from Russian military experts.the ministry said.Hutchison's comment came several weeks after President Donald Trump signed theMoscow, in turn, accuses the US and "some of its allies" ofThese can be easily repurposed for firing banned ground-based cruise missiles, it says, whileUnder the 2019 NDAA, US legislators allocated $58 million to counter Russia's alleged non-compliance with the INF Treaty. The measures to counter the alleged activities include aRussian lawmakers have also promised countermeasures. "If the missile announced by Congress indeed makes it into the American arsenal, we will have to develop and adopt the same thing. Russia has the military and technical capacities for that," Viktor Bondarev, the head of the defense committee of Russia's Federal Council, has said.