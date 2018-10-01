from one of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers, Sen. Tom Cotton said Sunday.Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, also saidfor telling her that Senate Judiciary Committee staffers would not travel to California to interview her about her sexual-assault allegation.Cotton said on CBS' Face the Nation.He also said Democrats would be at fault if women become less likely to report sexual assaults now because they did not keep Ford's request confidential, as she had asked."Any impact that this entire episode has had," Cotton told John Dickerson, "on women's willingness to come forward and report sexual assault, which I encourage them all to do immediately after it happens, is caused by the Democrats, is caused by Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer not respecting her requests for confidentiality."Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, had received a letter from Ford some months ago describing the incident with Kavanaugh but had kept the material confidential, as requested in the letter.though the California Democrat denied that she or her office were responsible.The FBI investigation into Ford's sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh is unlikely to bring any new evidence to light, Cotton said, adding that the Judiciary Committee had already conducted interviews and/or received letters from people that Ford said attended the gathering at which the alleged assault occurred."We already know what everyone at the party has said," he said, adding that the investigation will likely make a few senators more comfortable about voting to confirm Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.