The Problem With Sitting to Poop

"For hundreds of thousands of years, everyone used the squatting position, which may help by straightening the "anorectal angle." There's actually a kink at almost a 90-degree angle right at the end of the rectum that helps keep us from pooping our pants when we're just out walking around.

That angle only slightly straightens out in a common sitting posture on the toilet. Maximal straightening out of this angle occurs in a squatting posture, potentially permitting smoother defecation."

Could Squatting Reduce the Risk of Certain Diseases?

"Historically, man has squatted in order to defecate. In Western countries, the dissemination of the sitting toilet took place during the 19th century when sewage systems were developed to improve sanitation. In contrast to Western countries, in Asian and African countries, their dietary habits and use of a squatting posture might contribute to the very low incidence of hemorrhoids, constipation and diverticulosis.

In addition, lower abdominal pressure on squatting defecation might reduce the risk of defecation syncope, deep vein thrombosis and stroke. Therefore, a new toiletry commode incorporating both Western and Eastern approaches is anticipated."

Do Potty Stools Work?

"[T]hey don't seem to work. Researchers tried adding a footstool to decrease sitting height, but it didn't seem to significantly affect the time it took to empty one's bowels or decrease the difficulty of defecating. They tried even higher footstools, but people complained of extreme discomfort using them. Nothing seemed to compare with actual squatting, which may give the maximum advantage."

