Society's Child
Regulating anti-social behavior: Man jailed for 3 months in Paris for slapping woman's bottom
RT
Wed, 26 Sep 2018 03:16 UTC
The individual was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he slapped the 21-year-old's bottom on a crowded bus and made an insulting comment about her breasts. The outraged bus driver refused to open the doors until police arrived to arrest the man.
The man, who's in his 30s, was sentenced to three months in prison for the sexually aggressive action by a judge in Evry, south of Paris, and fined €300 for the offensive comment.
The fine was the first to be imposed under France's new legislation aimed at deterring predatory remarks and harassing wolf-whistles which have become a daily occurrence for women. The harassment law also allows for on-the-spot fines of up to €750.
The gender equality minister who was instrumental in bringing the law to fruition, Marlène Schiappa, hailed the court's decision on Twitter: "Bravo for the bus driver's quick-wittedness and the penalty imposed."
Calls for women to be legally protected from harassment reached fever point in Paris after video footage emerged of a woman being viciously attacked by a random man after she told him to "shut up" because he wolf-whistled at her.
The High Council for Equality between Women and Men says that 100 percent of women claim they have been harassed on public transport at least once - the harassment ranging from dirty looks to sexual assault and rape - and in over 50 percent of the cases, they say the first act of aggression happened before they turned 18.
Reader Comments
Niall 2018-09-26T10:15:12Z
It's so much more effective for men to 'regulate' other men, as we see in that video above of a separate incident. Alas, men are being programmed to not do that, which opens the space for social justicey types to pass laws that are poor substitutes for physical discipline/public shaming, and which pathological types will just figure out workarounds for anyway.
codis · 2018-09-26T10:30:54Z
My idea to protect women from assaulting and harassing males: Always wear a burqa, and leave the house only in company of your husband or father.
Lamp of Orion · 2018-09-26T11:26:35Z
Yeah, no. Look up cases from western culture where being a 'good Christian' were paths of misery and abuse, and draw parallels.
Recent Comments
As an adopted person who met her birth parents late in life, I will say it is breathtaking how much I am a product of my genes. Unlike my adoptive...
"Hey look at me, I'm a psychopath!"
Since men and women are now equal (supposedly), they deserve the same answer as a guy - a juicy slab in the face. Wouldn't that be true...
Sometimes, someone's gotta get sacrificed for the cause. Also, seems like Browder's found his niche in the cause.
I wonder how these rabid cows would feel if a man walked up to them with a bottle of sodium hypochlorite stating, "How dare you attempt to control...
Comment: No person - male or female - should put up with physical assault or harassment. But such is covered by laws already. And whether one should equate 'dirty looks' with harassment depends on the specific situation, because, in our world, there are many things that happen in daily life which we might not like but which do not equate to assault.
For more on how the suffering of some is being twisted to serve particular agendas, check out: