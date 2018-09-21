Hurricane Florence floodwaters have breached the dam at a retired Duke Energy coal power plant near Wilmington, North Carolina, likely causing a spill of coal ash into Cape Fear River.Floodwaters topped the earthen dike at the northern side of Sutton Lake on Friday. Water from the south end of the lake is flowing back into the river, Duke Energy spokeswoman Paige Sheehan told AP.Water has also crested over the steel retaining wall of a coal ash dump on the lake shore, Sheehan said. Duke "can't rule out" that ash might have spilled into the river.Gray material that Duke Energy described as "lightweight coal combustion byproducts" was floating on the top of the lake Friday, according to AP.By Thursday, the Sutton Lake site had received more than 30 inches (75 cm) of rain from Hurricane Florence. The storm dumped over 8 trillion gallons of rainfall on North Carolina over the past week. The Cape Fear River is still rising, and is expected to crest on Saturday.