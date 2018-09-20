© Reuters



Agrochemical giant Monsanto has appealed to a California judge to throw out a $289 million jury verdict awarded to a man who claimed that the Bayer-owned company's glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, gave him cancer.The company filed motions in San Francisco's Superior Court of California to claim that the jury's decision was insufficiently supported by the evidence presented at trial by Dewayne Johnson, a school groundskeeper diagnosed with a terminal form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma., which both contain glyphosate -Johnson's case was the first to go to trial over allegations that the ingredients used in Monsanto's weed-killers cause cancer. Following the jury awarding $289 million to the school groundskeeper, the company is now facing a flood of 8,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.- currently trading about 20 percent below its value prior to the verdict: 73.30 euros ($85.45).Germany's Bayer released a statement on Tuesday, claiming that "the jury's decision is wholly at odds with over 40 years of real-world use, an extensive body of scientific data and analysis ... which support the conclusion that glyphosate-based herbicides are safe for use and do not cause cancer in humans." The company added that Johnson failed to prove glyphosate caused his cancer, and that the scientific evidence he presented at trial "fell well below the causation standard required under California law."A hearing is set for the motions for October 10.