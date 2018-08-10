



Dewayne Johnson v. Monsanto Company is the first Roundup cancer lawsuit to proceed to trial. Plaintiff Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a 46-year-old former school groundskeeper, alleges exposure to Monsanto's Roundup weed killer and its active ingredient, glyphosate, caused him to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

As its expert in reproductive toxicology, Monsanto called Dr. Warren Foster to the stand on August 2 to attack the animal studies cited by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). IARC relied on those studies for its determination that glyphosate is a carcinogen.

And thus, Monsanto's key witness on the animal studies admitted his earlier calculations were all wildly wrong.

Day 1, July 9: opening statements

"This case really is about choice. It's about the right of every single person in this room to make a choice about what chemicals they expose themselves, their family or their children to...If you don't warn, you don't give someone the choice, and if someone gets hurt from that, or, God forbid, someone gets cancer, then I believe someone should be held responsible for that."

Day 2, July 10: Did Monsanto suppress its own research?

Day 3, July 12: Dr. Christopher Portier discusses the tumors in glyphosate animal studies, and the EPA's initial findings in 1985, that glyphosate is a "possible" human carcinogen

"If you have multiple tumors of the same type in multiple species, it adds to the strength of causality. By seeing lots of different tumor types hit in the same animal, the more important it is to the human causal."

Day 4, July 13: Dr. Christopher Portier discusses flaws with U.S. and EU regulatory Evaluations for glyphosate

"My entire career been about using scientific evidence to make decisions, primarily about the carcinogenicity of compounds, and we've worked for years and years to do that appropriately. This was just so amazingly wrong in the way they were doing it."

Day 5, July 16: fireworks during cross-examination as Monsanto lawyer attempts to discredit expert witness

Day 6, July 17: Plaintiff Dewayne Johnson called Monsanto to ask if using Roundup caused his skin rashes, later diagnosed as non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Day 7, July 18: Tempers flare as Monsanto lawyer becomes visibly frustrated with cancer expert, Dr. Alfred Neugut

"You use imputation when you've got a screwed-up study with poor follow-up. Unfortunately, this is a case of measurings-with a gold scale, where it turns out the results just don't turn out to be what they should be because there are so many problems."

Day 8, July 20: Plaintiffs oncologist testified that exposure to Roundup "was a major contributing factor in the development of Mr. Johnson's cutaneous T-cell lymphoma"

Day 9, July 23: Dewayne "Lee" Johnson testifies he "never would've sprayed that product on school grounds or around people if I knew it would cause them harm"

Day 10, July 24: Secret documents reveal Monsanto's war on cancer scientists

Day 11 & 12, July 25 & July 26: Disappointing rulings in Monsanto's favor keeps important evidence from the jury

Day 13, July 27: Plaintiff's expert testifies that Roundup uses a potent surfactant that dramatically amplifies toxicity

Day 14, July 30: Monsanto Herbicide Expert Has Bad Day in Court

Day 15, July 31: Monsanto Pays Harvard Wizard $100k to Perform Statistical Magic Show for Jury

About the author