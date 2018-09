© Irina Motina / Sputnik

A new Russian Lada-class diesel-electric attack submarine will defend naval bases and destroy other subs, while remaining 'invisible' to enemy radar, an official said.The 'Kronshtadt' submarine successfully conducted its maiden dive in St. Petersburg on Monday., Viktor Chirkov, Russia's former Baltic Fleet commander and now a chief adviser at the state shipbuilding company said The sub's tasks will be defending naval bases, conducting reconnaissance missions, as well as destroying enemy ships and other submarines.