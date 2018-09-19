© J.L. Sousa, Register / Global Look Press

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin. Multiple ambulances have been sent to the scene.The Greenway Station Mall in the area is also on lockdown due to incident, according to reports. Schools in the area are also reportedly on lockdown.One local reporter from WISC-TV has said that several ambulances were loaded up and driven away from the scene. The status of the shooter is not yet known.