© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Beijing doesn't interfere in other nations' internal affairs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, rebuffing President Donald Trump's earlier tweet accusing China of meddling in US elections.The spokesperson, Geng Shuang, voiced China's position while talking to reporters on Wednesday.Shuang's comments come on the heels of reports that Washington has ordered two Chinese state-run media outlets, Xinhua News Agency and Global Television Network to register as foreign agents in the US.FARA has recently come under fire from several rights and journalist groups, such as Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists, which blasted the US for applying the law to RT and the Qatar-based TV channel Al Jazeera . They called it "a dangerous precedent" and warned that it could lead to censorship.The US and China are locked in a trade war. In a recent rise in tensions, Trump announced import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Beijing vowed to retaliate by imposing duties on $60 billion worth of US goods, and by filing a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO).