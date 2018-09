What began as a dispute over check-in times between three Chinese tourists and a Swedish hotel has somehow escalated into an international incident, with Beijing demanding an apology for what it says was a human rights violation."We again urge Sweden to take China's concerns seriously, and to take practical measures to protect the security and legitimate interests of Chinese tourists," said China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Sweden said that China's ministry of foreign affairs had reached out to the Swedish government "stressing that what the police had done severely endangered the life and violated the basic human rights of the Chinese citizens."The hotel said the family had arrived the day before their booking and they had done "everything we could do for this guest.""But at the same time we can not accept that our staff are exposed to threats and that other guests will suffer from a threatening situation," the manager said to the newspaper Aftonbladet Sweden has not yet responded to China's request for an update on the investigation.Public anger over the rise in crime has led Swedish politicians to make drastic statements. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said last month that he was personally "pissed off" by the car-burning epidemic striking Swedish towns. Earlier, he had said that he wouldn't rule out deploying the army to curb gang violence.