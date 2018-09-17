© Reuters/Antonio Parrinello

NATO is building up its naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean as the United States, Britain and France prepare to carry out new strikes against Syria under the pretext of an unlikely Syrian government chemical weapons attack in Idlib province.media reports said, citing Western websites monitoring naval activity in the region.The NATO flotilla cruising off the Syrian coast reportedly consists ofThis information was confirmed by the captain of the Dutch frigate in his microblog.According to earlier reports,has entered the Mediterranean Sea to join aRecently, the Russian military said that the militants are preparing to use chemical weapons in Syria, and the US could use this as a reason for a new attack on Syrian state facilities.The US, UK, and France carried out coordinated massive airstrikes on Syria in April 2018 after the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma had been reported by the controversial NGO "White Helmets," which has repeatedly been caught staging false flag attacks.