Italian and Luxembourg ministers engaged in a bitter argument during an EU meeting over the union's immigration policies. Italy's Matteo Salvini referred to migrants as "slaves," resulting in angry exchanges.Salvini, the interior minister and leader of the anti-immigration Lega Nord, was describing how his country's perception of undocumented immigrants from across the Mediterranean differs from that of Luxembourg."Allez, Allez, Allez," he said in the background,Salvini said he would respond to this opinion respectfully and reiterated the argument. Asselborn, who became quite agitated, exclaimed:Asselborn denounced Salvini in an interview with Spiegel Online at the weekend, saying he was using "the methods and tone of the fascists from the 30s" against immigrants, accusing him of a calculated provocation during the meeting.Salvini hit back on Sunday on social media.Italy, which is among the primary destinations for migrants, elected an unlikely coalition of left and right politicians united by an anti-immigration stance to lead it this year. This brought the country into the club of eastern European nations like Hungary and Poland, who have been resisting Brussels' plan to redistribute asylum-seekers among EU members according to quotas.