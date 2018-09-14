© Reuters



Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini fired back at top EU economic official Pierre Moscovici, telling him to "wash his mouth out" following Moscovici's remark on the spread of "little Mussolinis" in Europe.Moscovici, the European commissioner for economic and financial affairs, voiced his fear over the rise of right-wing forces in some countries, comparing the situation to the WWII era.The remark did not go down well in Rome, with deputy PM and head of the anti-immigration, Eurosceptic Northern League Party Matteo Salvini firing back at the EU official.The furious response was posted by Salvini's party, together with a satirical picture of Moscovici being kissed by EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.Paris and Rome recently locked horns over immigration. In late August,The duo lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference in Milan on August 28. The French leader hit back, saying that if the two wanted to see him "as their main opponent, they were right to do so."" The measure, if fully implemented, would strip Budapest of its voting rights in the EU Council. The move has been denounced by Hungary and branded "petty revenge of pro-immigration politicians" by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.