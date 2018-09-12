© Daniel Kalker / Global Look Press

The EU Parliament has voted in favor of triggering Article 7, which would allow punitive measures against Hungary over its migration policies and "media suppression." Budapest fired back, calling the vote "petty revenge."An official probe launched by the European Parliament claimed earlier that the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban poses "a systemic threat to democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights"in the country. Hungarian officials were accused of clamping down on courts and the press, as well as mistreating migrants and ethnic minorities.The EU parliament's decision is, however, not the final step.But to do that the Council has to vote unanimously and hear Hungary's arguments first.Wednesday's vote will lead to "an enormous backlash" within the EU, MEP David Coburn from the UK Independence Party (UKIP) told RT. He noted that Orban is a popular figure at home and abroad, and his position will garner support in Britain, France, and the Czech Republic among other places.Coburn, whose party voted in support of Hungary, argues that the MEPs didn't treat Orban fairly."Quite frankly, it was a Stalinist show trial. It was appalling.Former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage also weighed in.Orban for his part said before the vote that his country won't bow to "blackmailing" by the EU and vowed to continue his policies.he warned.He and his government have been long-time critics of any EU attempts to force Hungary into accepting migrants.It's the second time in the history of the European Union, when its parliament greenlights triggering the Article 7 proceeding against one of its 'misbehaving' members.Warsaw condemned the move as "politically motivated," advocating its rights to exercise own sovereignty. Back then, Hungary was quick to rescue, promising to veto the decision of the European Council.