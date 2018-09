© Getty Images

"These common-sense reforms will alleviate unnecessary and duplicative red tape and give the energy sector the regulatory certainty it needs to continue providing affordable and reliable energy to the American people," said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a Sept. 11 release.

"cozy up to the oil and gas industry" and "placing regulatory rollbacks above protecting the public from dangerous air pollution," in a Sept. 11 release.

Rollback

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed loosening regulations on methane leaks in the oil and gas industry. The new rules would save the industry hundreds of millions with only a marginal increase in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants.The change would give more breathing room to the hydraulic fracking industry, which has dominated the recent growth in the oil and gas sector.Savings for the industry would help boost domestic energy production, a priority for President Donald Trump, Wheeler said.In response to the new proposal, Clean Air Task Force, an environmental nonprofit, accused the EPA of attempting toThe Obama administration introduced the more stringent rules in 2016, saying they would help meet the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by then-President Barack Obama.The industry pushed back, saying it's been reducing methane emissions on its own and the rules could stifle innovation and discourage investment.Methane emissions from the natural gas and petroleum systems increased by some 5.3 percent between 2012 and 2016, following the boom in the fracking industry. But fracking also led to a switch from coal to natural gas.That would represent an increase of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by aboutbased on data for 2016 and 2017.VOCs are naturally present in the environment, but some can be harmful. The United States has cut VOC emissions in half since 1970 , including by nearly 8 percent between 2013 and 2017.