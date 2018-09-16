© Youtube / syrian ministry of defense

Syrian government forces regularly carry out mop-up operations in provinces liberated from terrorist and militant groups and haveDuring a combing operation on Saturday, the Syrian army found loads of cannons, RPGs, rockets, small arms and ammunition, including Israeli, in one of Daesh's former strongholds in Hawz Yarmouk in western Daraa province, Fars News Agency reported.In July, they reportedly found RPG launchers, shells, gasmasks, minesweepers, mortars, heavy machine gun emplacements and TOW launchers produced in the US among the weapons that militants in the province handed over under a reconciliation agreement.Most recently, Syrian government forces have found another weapons storage, supposedly abandoned by Daesh and Nusra Front, in the province of Quneitra, SANA reported. According to the media outlet, the weapons depots were full of medicines, automatic rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and ammunition, with some of the arms made in the US and Israel.Last month, the Russian General Staff confirmed that Syrian authorities had regained control over the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and al-Suwayda due to the Russian Reconciliation Center's efforts in persuading the militants to put down their arms and either relocate to Idlib or join the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups.