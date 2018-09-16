During a combing operation on Saturday, the Syrian army found loads of cannons, RPGs, rockets, small arms and ammunition, including Israeli, in one of Daesh's former strongholds in Hawz Yarmouk in western Daraa province, Fars News Agency reported.
This is not the first time that the Syrian army has stumbled upon depots full of foreign-made arms left behind by militants in Daraa.
In July, they reportedly found RPG launchers, shells, gasmasks, minesweepers, mortars, heavy machine gun emplacements and TOW launchers produced in the US among the weapons that militants in the province handed over under a reconciliation agreement. Those arms were allegedly supplied by the US to the Free Syrian Army.
Comment: See more: Is ISIS a creation of the US government? Do large hairy mammals relieve themselves in the woods?
Most recently, Syrian government forces have found another weapons storage, supposedly abandoned by Daesh and Nusra Front, in the province of Quneitra, SANA reported. According to the media outlet, the weapons depots were full of medicines, automatic rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and ammunition, with some of the arms made in the US and Israel.
Last month, the Russian General Staff confirmed that Syrian authorities had regained control over the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and al-Suwayda due to the Russian Reconciliation Center's efforts in persuading the militants to put down their arms and either relocate to Idlib or join the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups.
"An Israeli who volunteered in a humanitarian organisation in Bosnia at the time testified that in 1994 a UN officer asked him to look at the remains of 120mm shell – with Hebrew writing on it – that exploded on the landing strip of the Sarajevo airfield. He also testified that he saw Serbs moving around in Bosnia carrying Uzi guns made in Israel.
In 1995 it was reported that Israeli arms dealers, in collaboration with the French, closed a deal to supply Serbia with LAW missiles. According to reports from 1992, a delegation of the Israeli Ministry of Defence came to Belgrade and signed an agreement to supply shells.
The same General Mladić who is now being prosecuted for war crimes and genocide, wrote in his journal that “from Israel – they proposed joint struggle against Islamist extremists. They offered to train our men in Greece and a free supply of sniper rifles.” A report prepared at the request of the Dutch government on the investigation of the Srebrenica events contains the following:
Belgrade considered Israel, Russia and Greece its best friends. In autumn 1991 Serbia closed a secret arms deal with Israel."
[Link]
Title: "Israel’s best friend in Europe"
"And while most people are perhaps not familiar with Republika Srpska (which the media refers to as the Bosnian Serb Republic), it is time for world Jewry to show greater appreciation for these largely unsung friends of ours."
[Link]