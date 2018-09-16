The Hill reports:
Dem says he'll investigate Trump money laundering allegations if House flipsAfter this, it'll be something else. Schiff's true goal is to have a permanent shadow hanging over the Trump administration. Don't forget who he represents:
The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says he plans to not only reignite a full-blown Russia probe if the House flips in November, but he will also prioritize investigating the Trump Organization's ties to Russia.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he specifically intends to look into allegations of Russians laundering money through the Trump Organization.
"There was one issue we were not allowed to look at and the Senate hasn't been either that concerns me a great deal and that is the issue of whether Russians were laundering money through the Trump Organization and [if] that is the leverage they have over the president," Schiff said.
"Someone needs to determine whether those allegations are true or they are not. That certainly would be a priority for me."
Comment: Once again showing that the Russia collusion story has been a politically-motivated attack from the very start.