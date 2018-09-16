Adam Schiff
This was never about Russia. It was always about bringing down Trump and reversing the results of the 2016 election. Now that the Russia collusion narrative has collapsed, Adam Schiff wants to go after Trump for money laundering and when that burns out, it'll be something else.

The Hill reports:
Dem says he'll investigate Trump money laundering allegations if House flips

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says he plans to not only reignite a full-blown Russia probe if the House flips in November, but he will also prioritize investigating the Trump Organization's ties to Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he specifically intends to look into allegations of Russians laundering money through the Trump Organization.

"There was one issue we were not allowed to look at and the Senate hasn't been either that concerns me a great deal and that is the issue of whether Russians were laundering money through the Trump Organization and [if] that is the leverage they have over the president," Schiff said.

"Someone needs to determine whether those allegations are true or they are not. That certainly would be a priority for me."
After this, it'll be something else. Schiff's true goal is to have a permanent shadow hanging over the Trump administration. Don't forget who he represents: