With everyone's attention stuck on Syria's Idlib province, the last major terrorist stronghold in the country, it suddenly erupted in a series of "mass protests," orchestrated all across the province.As seen on Syria.liveuamap.com, the protests erupted simultaneously all across the province on Friday, withThe protests feature green, white and black flags used by armed Syrian opposition groups since 2011; videos of the protests feature people singing "revolution songs," led by a singer with a microphone.Interestingly, many photos published on social media and aggregated by Liveuamap,In at least one photo there are almost as many Turkish flags as there are opposition flags.reads one protest banner, according to an AP report.The demonstrations were reported on the activist-run sites Aleppo Media Center and Orient News, as well as other social media pages.one of the protesters said, according to AP.The terrorists in Idlib are surrounded by government forces preparing for a final offensive.Sputnik reported earlier this week, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.For its part, theIn the meantime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that"Idlib is the only prominent stronghold of terrorists, who use their favorite tactics: they use civilians as human shields; they crushed most armed opposition beneath them," he said.Speaking at a German-Russian forum in Berlin, Friday, Lavrov underscored that the militants repeatedly tried to attack both Syrian forces and the Russian air base in Hmeimim using custom-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "One time, the drone even managed to drop an explosive, but since then all UAVs are being destroyed," he said.Lavrov also rebuked the rumors surrounding the upcoming offensive by the Syrian government.Lavrov said."Syrian forces and us,he argued, noting that Russia is concerned about Idlib civilians' welfare.he said.Earlier during the course of the war in Syria, Russia organized humanitarian corridors which enabled civilians to leave the war zone before the liberations of Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta.