© AFP 2018/Anas AL-DYAB



While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories following several years of armed conflicts with the opposition and militant groups, including terrorist organizations, the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a stronghold of insurgency and is still being cleared of terrorists.Meanwhile,said Monday that ground and air operations in the Syrian province of Idlib should be stopped immediately.Akar told reporters in Ankara.While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories following several years of armed conflicts with opposition and militant groups, including terrorist organizations, the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a stronghold of insurgency and is still being cleared of terrorists.According to the Kremlin,Moreover, Russian officials have repeatedly warned thatagainst the Syrian government.On Friday, Russia, Turkey, and Iran held a trilateral meeting in Tehran on the situation in Idlib. The leaders of the three countries focused on the conflict in Syria and the situation in the country's Idlib de-escalation zone.As a result of the summit,As a result, the leaders confined themselves to more vague and broad wording,stressing that resolving the problem with terrorists in the area is the key to establishing peace in the country.Meanwhile, Turkish General Staff reportedly has ordered its allies from the armed Syrian opposition in northern Syria to put their units on high alert amid worsening situation around the province of Idlib.In particular,that came under their control during the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch joint operations of the Turkish Armed Forces and the armed Syrian opposition in 2016-2018, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.Turkey also doubled the number of armored vehicles and artillery batteries on the border with Syria and strengthened its 12 observation posts within Idlib to monitor de-escalation.